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5th Dimension Fast Track to Ascension, Awakening, Mandela Effects - Hypnosis w/Von Galt
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32 views • September 12, 2021
Business Talk Radio interviews Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT) practitioner and author, Von Galt on how hypnosis helps bring clarity to ascension, awakening, and insights about life planning prior to your birth. She explains how an awakened life attracts a parallel reality that's aligned to your frequency, a.k.a Mandela Effect.
Von Galt is an author and IT professional in the Seattle area who is writing a book about the insights brought forth through her clients' hypnosis sessions. The content from such sessions is peer-reviewed by academic resources, and it's fascinating how closely accurate the materials are to metaphysic, quantum physic, and the latest in consciousness studies in modern medicine. The emotional and physical healing that takes place and rediscovered hidden memories from clients alone are worth closer evaluation.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Von's book, "Book Buddhist Guide to Manifest Parallel Realities". https://amzn.to/2YM7H0T
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Von Galt is an author and IT professional in the Seattle area who is writing a book about the insights brought forth through her clients' hypnosis sessions. The content from such sessions is peer-reviewed by academic resources, and it's fascinating how closely accurate the materials are to metaphysic, quantum physic, and the latest in consciousness studies in modern medicine. The emotional and physical healing that takes place and rediscovered hidden memories from clients alone are worth closer evaluation.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Von's book, "Book Buddhist Guide to Manifest Parallel Realities". https://amzn.to/2YM7H0T
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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