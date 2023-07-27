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Minerals are the Key to Organic Gardening, How to Benefit from Electroculture | Ep 104
We The Patriots USA
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47 views • July 27, 2023



Soil health is essential for a vibrant garden and the best way to get the vitamins and nutrients you need. Functional Medicine Doctor Scott Sherner explains how supplementing minerals in your watering routine can boost your garden’s soil, no matter the size of your garden. He also demonstrates how to make an electroculture copper antenna for your garden, what electroculture is and how it’s making plants grow incredibly fast and full without chemicals.Show more


All this and more in a special on location episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, at Goody Farms in Joplin, MO, for the Robert Scott Bell Family Union Homestead Event.


The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


Scott Sherner’s email: [email protected]


Our first E-reader magazine: “Faith, Family & Freedom” Volume 1 | Summer 2023: https://teryngregson.com/faith-family-freedom-book

(Recipes, a special letter from Teryn, articles on food, health and education.)


Watch us on Red Voice Media: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA


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