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The Plannedemic (2020 documentary)
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109 views • June 11, 2020
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
This video was produced by Hibbeler Productions. This amazing video is a compilation of facts on the evils of this COVID-19 plannedemic, which is meant to create fear in the minds of the masses and for the media and governments to condition the masses to accept being under control.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; Biblical Seekers; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; Seventh Day; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
This video was produced by Hibbeler Productions. This amazing video is a compilation of facts on the evils of this COVID-19 plannedemic, which is meant to create fear in the minds of the masses and for the media and governments to condition the masses to accept being under control.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; Biblical Seekers; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; Seventh Day; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
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