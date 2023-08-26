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History of Apostasy & New World Order Intermediate Discipleship #113 Dr. Gene Kim
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48 views • August 26, 2023

Dr. Gene Kim, REAL Bible Believers


Aug 24, 2023


Hi, I'm Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI). I am the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in both the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God. If that sounds like it could be helpful for you, please subscribe!


▶ RBB CONNECT: https://connect.realbiblebelievers.com/

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▶ DONATION: https://donate.stripe.com/cN202fbeG6Zwbx6dQQ

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*LISTEN NOTES: https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/real-bible-believers-sermons-real-bible-yWjZpN_S1gi/

*ANCHOR: https://anchor.fm/realbiblebelievers

*GOOGLE PODCASTS:

https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZTExNmE3NC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==


Visit the Real Bible Believers website to learn more: https://www.realbiblebelievers.com/


▶ Watch Our Latest YouTube Video: https://ltstyt.be/444


Pastor Gene Kim

Bible Baptist Church

PO Box 97

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 712-8001

email: [email protected]


*If you like to donate, please mail it to the address above or click "Donation" in the links above. If you want to visit, please confirm approval first as we are not open to the public on certain days, especially Sundays. Do not be offended if you travel a long distance, and we turn down your visit due to not receiving our approval first. Please understand as our church is in a spiritually dark area that needs extra precautions.


#BaptistChurch #Dispensationalism #KJVOnly #Biblebeliever #Endtimes


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5N8atFTpsMg

Keywords
christiannew world orderbaptistapostasychurch historydr gene kimintermediate discipleship
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