☢️ "Rosenergoatom" has information about the upcoming attempts to seize the Zaporozhye NPP by force. This was stated by Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of Rosenergoatom.

He also noted that the personnel of the nuclear power plant, despite possible threats from the Kiev regime, continues to ensure nuclear safety and perform their work.

Extra Info if you don't know:

Rosenergoatom is the Russian nuclear power station operations subsidiary of Atomenergoprom. It is the largest national generating company, is operator of all Russian nuclear power plants. It provides more than 40% of electricity in the European part of the country. In the past 15 years, Russian NPPs did not have a single incident that would be classed above Level 2 on International Nuclear Event Scale (INES). In 2019, Russian NPPs produced 208.784 bln kWh of electricity (204.275 bln kWh in 2018) or 19.04% of the country’s total generation of electricity.

