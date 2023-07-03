Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
☢️Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny visited the Rovno Nuclear Power Plant, where he Discussed the exchange of information between the Military and Power Engineers
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
931 Subscribers
36 views
Published 17 hours ago

☢️Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny visited the Rovno NPP, where he discussed the exchange of information between the military and power engineers, as well as "possible scenarios for the development of events" at the Zaporozhye NPP, the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Date unknown for this video, think it may not be recently

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket