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Mary Holland & Polly Tommey - Under Reporting of COVID Vaccine Adverse Events
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130 views • May 09, 2021
Health Freedom Resources - 6 May 2021
'This Week' with Mary & Polly is a must watch for keeping up to date with global events. Conversation starts with Children/Teens & COVID jab, then at 13.07 minutes for discussion about the reporting systems around the world and how they maybe understating Adverse Events... and so much more...
'This Week' with Mary & Polly is a must watch for keeping up to date with global events. Conversation starts with Children/Teens & COVID jab, then at 13.07 minutes for discussion about the reporting systems around the world and how they maybe understating Adverse Events... and so much more...
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