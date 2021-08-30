On Asia Pacific Today & Covid Exposed. Covid and the War on Democracy. With Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Elizabeth Vliet, John Matland & Jason Olbourne.



The media amplifies the ever-present danger of Covid-19 regardless of their age and circumstance. They are cheerleaders for the vaccine as the only solution to the unquestioned tyranny of Government. But it gets worse, as some in the media question whether harsher restrictions should be imposed to achieve vaccination targets.



Data on actual Covid19 hospitalisations and deaths, declining vaccine efficacy, growing vaccine injuries and deaths, the existence of effective early treatments and the true cost of Government policies are ignored.



Our first guest is Dr Peter McCullough who has been treating patients, researching, collaborating and publishing his findings since the virus first appeared.



Mass vaccination is taking priority over all Government policy, despite evidence of declining vaccine efficacy and injury and death from Covid-19 vaccines.



Employers around the world have taken the bait and are coercing their employees to vaccinate at risk of organisational unrest, mass resignations and possible legal action. Unsurprisingly, healthcare staff who understand the true risk of death from Covid-19, are again on the frontline.



Lauded in the fight against the virus at the beginning of the pandemic, many are being victimised by their employers. Brave professionals in the US are leading the way.



John Matland has been a CT Technologist at Staten Island University South for 15 years and is the de facto leader of the hospital employees.



John Matland joins us from Staten Island.



How often have we heard that we rely on the data and follow the health advice from the professionals. Isn’t that the reason why our freedoms have been taken away from us. It’s all for our own good. Well in the US, it’s no secret that Vaers, America's early warning system that supposedly monitors the safety of vaccines, is not telling us the real story.



The Truth for Health Foundation, a US public charity, has announced an international panel of experts for a citizens Vaccine Safety Review Board. The Board, chaired by Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Paul Alexander, both internationally known experts with experience in FDA Drug Safety Monitoring, will analyse the data on vaccine deaths and injuries in the US and report directly to the public in complete transparency.



This is a response to the failure of VAERS and Government agencies like the CDC and FDA to provide timely and transparent information on Covid-19 vaccine deaths and injuries. The public will be asked to report vaccine adverse events directly to the Citizens Vaccine Safety Review Board.



Dr Elizabeth Vliet, President and CEO of Truth for Health Foundation joins us to talk about this initiative.



Jason Olbourne is a former TV producer who is now a citizen journalist with an interest in unearthing hidden facts from official data such as the TGA COVID-19 vaccine safety reports. Jason runs World Series News on social media and is the founder of "A Million Mums for Informed Consent". Jason has been studying the latest reports by the TGA on Vaccine safety.



Asia Pacific Today & Covid Exposed. August 30, 2021



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