PHARMAKEIA - O trono de Satanás
JESUS é Santo
Published 21 hours ago

E ao anjo da igreja que está em Pérgamo escreve: Isto diz aquele que tem a espada aguda de dois fios: Conheço as tuas obras, e onde habitas, que é onde está o trono de Satanás; e reténs o meu nome, e não negaste a minha fé, ainda nos dias de Antipas, minha fiel testemunha, o qual foi morto entre vós, onde Satanás habita. Apocalipse 2: 12,13

Link para o download do video - https://www.mediafire.com/file/953mmkewzbo8e55/PHARMAKEIA.+SEGMENTO+02.mp4/file


Esqueci de colocar os links das entrevistas com a Dra. Astrid e o Dr. Rashid Buttar no pdf, aqui estão eles - Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger - PART 2: Zombies, CERN Opening Demonic Portals, & How to Remove Nanotech from the Body! - https://rumble.com/v1b6p2b-dr.-astrid-stuckelberger-who-pandemic-treaty-important-update-part-2.html


Dr. Rashid Buttar - https://rumble.com/v1c59fz-dr-rashid-a-buttar-sleeper-cells-payloads-and-5g-millions-will-be-affected.html


Link para download do PDF com os links - https://www.mediafire.com/file/67hsesj116fdie0/PDF+do+Segmento+02+de+Pharmakeia.pdf/file

