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AUSTRALIA is in HELL!
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354 views • August 07, 2021
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Third COVID Wave Will Kill Or Hospitalize 60 To 70% People Who Took Both The Vaccine Doses Says Official UK Govt Model
https://greatgameindia.com/third-wave-two-vaccines-deaths/?fbclid=IwAR2HqJLsxL8WEBy0yzKS85LaHad8G5r17ANfTHZB2DatOH7Xy1ZBp8e4bpE
Australia’s drug regulator considers referring vaccine hesitant Facebook posts to police
https://reclaimthenet.org/australia-drug-regulator-facebook-vaccine-police/
Public Health Act 2016 (WA) – Instrument of Authorisation – Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defence Force]
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
AUSTRALIAN COVID UPDATE | Qld set for lockdown extension, Army set to patrol Sydney
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iEa6llcq9c
AUSTRALIAN SENATOR BLOWS AWAY PLANDEMIC IN EPIC SPEECH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpJSZrASpNWn/
AUSTRALIAN MAN HAS HAD A GUTFULL OF THE GOVT LIES OVER COVIDHOAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EXz8K6omGaOv/
Third COVID Wave Will Kill Or Hospitalize 60 To 70% People Who Took Both The Vaccine Doses Says Official UK Govt Model
https://greatgameindia.com/third-wave-two-vaccines-deaths/?fbclid=IwAR2HqJLsxL8WEBy0yzKS85LaHad8G5r17ANfTHZB2DatOH7Xy1ZBp8e4bpE
Australia’s drug regulator considers referring vaccine hesitant Facebook posts to police
https://reclaimthenet.org/australia-drug-regulator-facebook-vaccine-police/
Public Health Act 2016 (WA) – Instrument of Authorisation – Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defence Force]
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
AUSTRALIAN COVID UPDATE | Qld set for lockdown extension, Army set to patrol Sydney
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iEa6llcq9c
AUSTRALIAN SENATOR BLOWS AWAY PLANDEMIC IN EPIC SPEECH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpJSZrASpNWn/
AUSTRALIAN MAN HAS HAD A GUTFULL OF THE GOVT LIES OVER COVIDHOAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EXz8K6omGaOv/
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