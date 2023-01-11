Are Christian Doctors & Nurses Murdering Patients

If you are a Christian working with patients, are you following Protocols that are murdering people? We are to have nothing to do with this evil. I beg you, for Christ's sake, consider what you are doing. You will face the judgment of God if you continue in this.
https://www.brighteon.com/53581997-be7f-434d-93a3-ac5b89e28812 ( Please paste in Browser if dosn't open ) America’s Hospitals and Schools are now Death Camps Amid Corrupt Covid Protocols (Part 1) Must watch video exposing the death protocols / money trail. Also info on your rights as a Patient. People escaping hospitals, fleeing for their lives. Doctors and nurses that will help you along with legal info from people who could not be bribed.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.