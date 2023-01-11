Are Christian Doctors & Nurses Murdering Patients

If you are a Christian working with patients, are you following Protocols that are murdering people? We are to have nothing to do with this evil. I beg you, for Christ's sake, consider what you are doing. You will face the judgment of God if you continue in this.

https://www.brighteon.com/53581997-be7f-434d-93a3-ac5b89e28812 ( Please paste in Browser if dosn't open ) America’s Hospitals and Schools are now Death Camps Amid Corrupt Covid Protocols (Part 1) Must watch video exposing the death protocols / money trail. Also info on your rights as a Patient. People escaping hospitals, fleeing for their lives. Doctors and nurses that will help you along with legal info from people who could not be bribed.