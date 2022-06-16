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Multiple Democrat Activist Groups In D.C. Calling For Violence Ignored By FBI, DHS And Democrats
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120 views • June 16, 2022
Owen Shroyer details the latest criminal plans during the democrats' summer of rage 2022.
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