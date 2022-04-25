© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satanists get wealth fame power but soul-scalped and bodies & identities are stolen by demon spirits
Follow
0
Share
Report
185 views • April 25, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2022). If you become a homosexual sex slave or lesbian sex slave for Satan Lucifer’s “gay mafia elite” world rulers reptilian hybrids’ Satanist brotherhood or witches’ sisterhood Illuminati secret societies, then you can get any job in this world, including Regional Training Director or Hollywood celebrity or politician or famous singer. However, your human soul will eventually be alien-abducted and soul-scalped out, and your body and identity will be stolen by these demon spirits. This is why they are in very high positions and have huge salaries and prestige. This entire Satan Lucifer’s “slave system” financial and corporate system, which the fallen angels use to parasite human life force energy because they are cut off from God’s life force, is corrupt and evil, because normally, we should be working to give people freely without money whatever they need. If we do not have it, then we should work to provide them with it. This is why God’s righteous judgment is coming upon this world and its people. This is sick world and sick corporate reptilian hybrid Satanist “gay mafia elite” structure. The evil prosper and are promoted based on their non-human spirits and species and cleverness, and the real Christians are blocked and kicked out and targeted for murder. This is why the Rothschild family has hundreds of trillions of dollars, and the humans cannot feed their babies; and they are slaughtering the homeless or using them as COVID19 bio weapon experiment specimens, and throwing their human meat into the supermarket food. Normally, we real Christians who are protecting humanity, and restraining the AntiChrist spirit and human extermination, and feeding God’s flock the truth, and warning as prophets & apostles, should not even have to be concerned about working in this financial and corporate system, in order to pay for the basic living costs. And indeed, God has been faithful in miraculously providing all our needs without us having to work for the world system to do less significant secular work at the cost of stopping God’s more important work, because I have always believed that God can provide manna from heaven and have the ravens feed us, if we are faithful in giving all our emergency gold and emergency food to the poor, and doing God’s work without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marry, while receiving horrific persecutions and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.