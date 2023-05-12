How to Go From Killing Terrorists to Launching a Media Network | Drew Berquist, Ep 82

Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, makes its Red Voice Media debut. You can now also watch the show on RVM twice per week! Red Voice Media’s Drew Berquist, former counterterrorism officer and now host of This Is My Show with Drew Berquist, details his unique path from killing terrorists on nearly 40 deployments to the Middle East, to helping to develop a media company. Teryn shares how she was connected with Drew through a Bible study with his mom and the duo talk about the state of our government, media and Christianity in the U.S.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more
