Tucker Carlson Discusses Ashley Biden's 'Diary From Hell' and Why Did Creepy Joe Take Showers With Her as a Young Girl?

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Two weeks ago I posted a video looking at the contents of Ashley Biden's controversial diary that has been passed around like a good bag of chips. I used information from the Marco Polo website (link attached below). So two weeks later I was pleasantly pleased to see that Tucker Carlson covered the curious case of Ashley Biden's diary on his Friday night broadcast. I have included his segment here. I don't think that this is the last we have heard of Joe Biden's creepy showers with his daughter Ashley when she was a young girl.
Related videos:
Tucker Carlson Tonight 6/17/22 FULL HD - FOX BREAKING NEWS June 17, 2022
Mehmet Javeed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dU5eaKnK4Yc&t=26s
The Marco Polo Files Investigate the Biden's (Part One) Ashley Biden's Diary: "My Shower With Daddy"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BYAvIaMNlR3j/
Related link: Marco Polo Files
https://bidenlaptopreport.marcopolousa.org/