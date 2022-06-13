THE BAD WAR, M.S. King, Chapter 1, 1848-1913, June 13, 2022

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The Truth Never Taught about WWIIChapter 1: 1848-1913 - PLANTING THE SEEDS OF EUROPE’S
FUTURE ‘WORLD WARS
https://ia801304.us.archive.org/3/items/TheBadWarTheTruthNEVERTaughtAboutWorldWarII/TheBadWarTheTruthNeverTaughtAboutWorldWarIiversion2MikeKing.pdf
Mike King - THE REAL HISTORY CHANNEL
realhistorychan.com/anyt-04262021.html