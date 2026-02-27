BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
“The Mad Hacker” | Empire Collapse Victory Anthem
MaxCypher
MaxCypher
4 followers
46 views • 1 day ago

Once upon a time there was a senior security expert who proposed an extensive plan to update the Legacy backbone of the internet which supports 70% of global enterprise systems, citing how easy it would be for a threat actor to cripple the entire system, especially with the rise of AI.  His proposal was laughed at and ridiculed as far too costly by billionaire Big Tech frontmen who couldn't even read code or understand the terms and methods being addressed. The ridicule spilled over into his workplace and personal life, costing him his reputation, job and marriage.  Struggling, he watched as billionaires turned into trillionaires with the mere shuffling of numbers around without providing any real value to the society, while the people grew increasingly impoverished through a thoroughly deceptive "financial" system, all operating atop this outdated network he once loved, built, and defended.  The entire internet began to corrupt with lies and propaganda as opposed to the free flow of information he once worked so hard at ensuring.  He saw corruption everywhere, growing fast upon this easily broken backbone.  The strain was too much, and he slowly went Mad, changing his system of repair, into an apocalyptic devastation of the global internet; gleefully proving, with catastrophic examples, the point he tried to make so many years before, and exacting a vengeance trillions of times over.  - Behold Adrasteia Cometh

"They are all rich on paper, so simply erase that paper - and then brick the system that stole it from the people in the first place"


#aimusic #aihacking #aiwarfare #hacking #redteam #opsec #cybersecurity #nwo #endthefed

