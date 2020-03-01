Human 2.0: Want to be a god?

The brain dilemma - to upgrade or not to upgrade; that is the question.There are two streams of thought: either AI in machines will one day completely take over, or humans will merge with AI. It will probably be a mixture of both.We know that AI machines are already starting to take over. A 2013 study from the University of Oxford estimates that 47 percent of total US employment is at risk of being replaced by AI.These at-risk jobs include everything from fast food cashiers, to journalists, and even politicians.Elon Musk believes that the “merge” option is the safest route for humans.This is clearly the next step for major tech companies like Google and Facebook, which are both working on machine/brain interfaces that will connect our minds to their devices.The type of interface being created by google is projected to end education as we know it. We won’t have to memorize information because the device will read our thoughts and give us the answers.A recent poll shows that in 2019, 48 percent of people would choose to be “upgraded” today, if they could. There will come a day when people will not trust the services of a medical provider or a government employee for example, if they have not been “upgraded.”Articles from today’s show:50,000 warehouses to use 4 million robots by 2025, says reportAutomated robots are picking apples at an orchard in New ZealandThis robot can make sushi in secondsThe rise of robot authors: is the writing on the wall for human novelists?CAN AI BE A FAIR JUDGE IN COURT? ESTONIA THINKS SOSick Of Human Politicians? A Quarter Of Europeans Prefer AI Government**************Google INSIDE your head': Brain implants on way to revolutionize AI for humansThe end of school: AI ‘Google brain’ implants to REPLACE education and ‘supercharge IQ’Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.comPlease consider partnering with us!Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/You can also donate to us at:IGBYPO box 797Decatur IL 62525