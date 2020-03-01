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Human 2.0: Want to be a god?
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18 views • March 01, 2020
The brain dilemma - to upgrade or not to upgrade; that is the question.
There are two streams of thought: either AI in machines will one day completely take over, or humans will merge with AI. It will probably be a mixture of both.
We know that AI machines are already starting to take over. A 2013 study from the University of Oxford estimates that 47 percent of total US employment is at risk of being replaced by AI.
These at-risk jobs include everything from fast food cashiers, to journalists, and even politicians.
Elon Musk believes that the “merge” option is the safest route for humans.
This is clearly the next step for major tech companies like Google and Facebook, which are both working on machine/brain interfaces that will connect our minds to their devices.
The type of interface being created by google is projected to end education as we know it. We won’t have to memorize information because the device will read our thoughts and give us the answers.
A recent poll shows that in 2019, 48 percent of people would choose to be “upgraded” today, if they could. There will come a day when people will not trust the services of a medical provider or a government employee for example, if they have not been “upgraded.”
Articles from today’s show:
50,000 warehouses to use 4 million robots by 2025, says report
http://roboticsandautomationnews.com/2019/03/26/50000-warehouses-to-use-4-million-robots-by-2025-says-report/21545/
Automated robots are picking apples at an orchard in New Zealand
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/26/automated-robots-are-picking-apples-at-an-orchard-in-new-zealand.html
This robot can make sushi in seconds
https://mashable.com/video/sushi-making-robots/#gnbZOJsm6Oqc
The rise of robot authors: is the writing on the wall for human novelists?
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2019/mar/25/the-rise-of-robot-authors-is-the-writing-on-the-wall-for-human-novelists
CAN AI BE A FAIR JUDGE IN COURT? ESTONIA THINKS SO
https://www.wired.com/story/can-ai-be-fair-judge-court-estonia-thinks-so/
Sick Of Human Politicians? A Quarter Of Europeans Prefer AI Government
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-25/sick-human-politicians-quarter-europeans-prefer-ai-government
**************
Google INSIDE your head': Brain implants on way to revolutionize AI for humans
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/762862/tech-news-ai-robot-brain-implants-google-inside-head
The end of school: AI ‘Google brain’ implants to REPLACE education and ‘supercharge IQ’
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/765961/tech-news-ai-robot-brain-implants-google-education-IQ-learning/amp
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also donate to us at:
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
There are two streams of thought: either AI in machines will one day completely take over, or humans will merge with AI. It will probably be a mixture of both.
We know that AI machines are already starting to take over. A 2013 study from the University of Oxford estimates that 47 percent of total US employment is at risk of being replaced by AI.
These at-risk jobs include everything from fast food cashiers, to journalists, and even politicians.
Elon Musk believes that the “merge” option is the safest route for humans.
This is clearly the next step for major tech companies like Google and Facebook, which are both working on machine/brain interfaces that will connect our minds to their devices.
The type of interface being created by google is projected to end education as we know it. We won’t have to memorize information because the device will read our thoughts and give us the answers.
A recent poll shows that in 2019, 48 percent of people would choose to be “upgraded” today, if they could. There will come a day when people will not trust the services of a medical provider or a government employee for example, if they have not been “upgraded.”
Articles from today’s show:
50,000 warehouses to use 4 million robots by 2025, says report
http://roboticsandautomationnews.com/2019/03/26/50000-warehouses-to-use-4-million-robots-by-2025-says-report/21545/
Automated robots are picking apples at an orchard in New Zealand
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/26/automated-robots-are-picking-apples-at-an-orchard-in-new-zealand.html
This robot can make sushi in seconds
https://mashable.com/video/sushi-making-robots/#gnbZOJsm6Oqc
The rise of robot authors: is the writing on the wall for human novelists?
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2019/mar/25/the-rise-of-robot-authors-is-the-writing-on-the-wall-for-human-novelists
CAN AI BE A FAIR JUDGE IN COURT? ESTONIA THINKS SO
https://www.wired.com/story/can-ai-be-fair-judge-court-estonia-thinks-so/
Sick Of Human Politicians? A Quarter Of Europeans Prefer AI Government
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-25/sick-human-politicians-quarter-europeans-prefer-ai-government
**************
Google INSIDE your head': Brain implants on way to revolutionize AI for humans
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/762862/tech-news-ai-robot-brain-implants-google-inside-head
The end of school: AI ‘Google brain’ implants to REPLACE education and ‘supercharge IQ’
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/765961/tech-news-ai-robot-brain-implants-google-education-IQ-learning/amp
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also donate to us at:
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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