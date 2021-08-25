SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 10

#SOMTV #COVID1984 #WeThePeople #TheGreatAwakening #IRLHappy Afghanistan Pull-Out Everyone! Hope all is well!Today's another beautiful day here in the bottom-right of Wisconsin where we're bringing you the real talk once again on the Souled Out Podcast with Jo Bradley.Oh how the time is flying!Not going to lie -- I let loose a bit in this episode and may have gotten a little too edgy for most folks. I'll warn you in advance. Nonetheless -- your head should be spinning from all of the craziness in today's news cycle as there is quite a lot to talk about.The CDC announces "patient shielding" which sounds very exciting and I'm sure is in the best interest of everyone's safety. Mmm Hmmm. Biden shows America what true leadership is with his epic military moves in Afghanistan. (Did you see the footage of that shit? Yikes! Still think he's calling these shots?) People are shredding school boards to hell over mask mandates. (That's always entertaining.) Cuomo takes one for the team and resigns as governor of New York. Of course it had nothing to do with the mass genocide that took place under his direction -- but rather because women have sexual harassment/assault allegations. Australia goes H.A.M. on the COVID-1984 measures with full military lock downs and some wild vaccine tyranny. Don't worry though you Qanon freaks -- it's just a conspiracy theory. You're not really witnessing what your eyes are seeing. And much, much more!In SOMTV HQ news, Brittney Mitchell's new song "Overthrown (feat. CHILD on FIRE)" will be available everywhere on the first of September coming up! Get stoked. And today I'll be showing off three of our many new Souled Out Snackage products for you.So much to talk about! So much to think about! Let's just go camping instead!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!