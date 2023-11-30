The LORD will return with fire and ferocity!

2Thess lesson #18. The Believers at Thessalonica had their end time events out of order. Their eschatology was skewed because they accepted false teaching. The Baptism of Fire is an earth cleansing event at the 2nd Advent of Christ.
