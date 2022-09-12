New BlueTRUTH Documentary Provides More Evidence the VAXXED ARE BEAST-MARKED AND ARE EMITTING MAC ADDRESSES VIA BLUETOOTH

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Unvaxxed recipients of the PCR test are also emitting MAC addresses. Detox protocols discussed, but they don't address DNA repair.
https://ephesians610.substack.com/p/bluetruth-bluetooth-truth-analysis
https://www.comusav.com/BlueTruth/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Related: https://www.brighteon.com/eac381c2-33bf-418b-beb6-740f95526b58
Link to the French Experiment: https://www.brighteon.com/1632f6c9-a2e0-4e84-ba06-6919bf95ef92
Smart Materials: (1897) Smart Materials of the Future - with Anna Ploszajski - YouTube
Intelligent Materials: (1897) What Can Intelligent Materials Do? - with Skylar Tibbits - YouTube
Amazing Materials: (1897) Most AMAZING Materials Of The Future! - YouTube
Biden's Executive Order mandates transhumanism: Leo Hohmann: Biden's Executive Order Designed to Release Transhumanist Hell on America (thegatewaypundit.com)