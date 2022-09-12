Create New Account
New BlueTRUTH Documentary Provides More Evidence the VAXXED ARE BEAST-MARKED AND ARE EMITTING MAC ADDRESSES VIA BLUETOOTH
1208 views
channel image
NEW PATRIOT
Published 2 months ago
Unvaxxed recipients of the PCR test are also emitting MAC addresses.  Detox protocols discussed, but they don't address DNA repair.

https://ephesians610.substack.com/p/bluetruth-bluetooth-truth-analysis

https://www.comusav.com/BlueTruth/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Related:  https://www.brighteon.com/eac381c2-33bf-418b-beb6-740f95526b58

Link to the French Experiment:  https://www.brighteon.com/1632f6c9-a2e0-4e84-ba06-6919bf95ef92


Smart Materials:  (1897) Smart Materials of the Future - with Anna Ploszajski - YouTube

Intelligent Materials:  (1897) What Can Intelligent Materials Do? - with Skylar Tibbits - YouTube

Amazing Materials:  (1897) Most AMAZING Materials Of The Future! - YouTube

Biden's Executive Order mandates transhumanism:  Leo Hohmann: Biden's Executive Order Designed to Release Transhumanist Hell on America (thegatewaypundit.com)





Keywords
mark of the beastbluetoothvaccine mandatewarpspeedbluetruth

