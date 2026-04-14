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Steven D. Kelley, March 2017 Presentation about Gordon Getty´s Center Pedophile Instalation
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
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https://rumble.com/v2yipuy-steven-d-kelley-alchemy-event-2017-march-los-angeles-getty-pedophile-center.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=9f3cd7d4-94d0-48a1-b405-5876ec5e6942 Ephesians 6:11 "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."

Join this fight:

Steven D. Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com

To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected]


100,000 Child Sex Slaves

Under The Getty


The proof giving me the belief

Steven is correct about

The Getty Bunker...


It's not the remote viewing that makes it real in my mind.


It's the fact that it makes just so much fucking sense.

In our 3D world, there it is.


It checks all the boxes.


□ Location, Location, Location

□ Security

□ Tram

□ Huge parking

□ Helicopter traffick ready

□ Cactus Garden turret

□ Ease of access

□ Above tsunami level

□ Mega Wealth

□ All the money in the world

□ Disney / Hollywood

□ Masons

□ Satanists

□ Elites live all around it

□ Hollywood

□ Sex, drugs & rock 'n roll

□ Playboy mansion

□ Diddy

□ Space X - US Space Force

□ Vandenberg

□ Ocean access

□ Malibu off shore anomaly

□ Decades of UFO activity right off shore and in the Santa Monica Mountains

□ LA Harbor shipping containers

□ Islands near by

□ Years of missing children

□ Military bases in any direction you draw a line

□ Under a major metropolis

□ Los Angeles, California

□ Long history of prohibition and Hollywood tunneling

□ Underground oil mapping

□ Chinese railroad tunnelers

□ Best weather in the world

□ Conservator's stories

□ Portals

□ Chabad centers all around it

□ Skirbal Center

□ UCLA

□ LAX International Airport

□ HOLLYWOOD Satanists that talk about the Getty Bunker


To me this is better proof.

Keywords
kelleysteven dthe getty bunker
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