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Revelation 13
Sure Word Prophecy
Sure Word Prophecy
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46 views • November 06, 2021
In Revelation chapter 13 the apostle John in vision describes seeing two beasts, one coming up from the sea and another coming up from the earth, one represents a predator, the other a gentle creature. Who or what do these two beasts symbolise? What vital role do they play in Bible prophecy? Do these two beasts exist in the world today and can they be identified?

We will let the Bible interpret itself as we take a look at these two very different beasts and their unique link with the dragon of Revelation 12. We will see why the earth beast becomes subordinate to the sea beast, and how both are ultimately subordinate to the dragon. These two beasts together will usher in the final events of human history before Jesus Christ returns. These two beasts will cause every person to receive either the Seal of God or the Mark of the Beast. Which will you receive?

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biblegodjesusprophecymark of the beastrevelationantichristsabbathseal of god
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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