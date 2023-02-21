Create New Account
Prison Stories #I0: Jeepers Maybe I Come From A Long Line Of Great Warriors? Here's How I Know...
Golgotha's144,000
     When I look back at my prison time I just don't really believe it actually happened but it did. From that epic battle, I now do biblical calculations that have been attempted for millennia, yet here I am. I am a "soul" practitioner apologist for Elohim.

     I didn't want to edit this video because it's so narcissistic, please forgive me, but I just recently watched the movie, "The Richest Man In The World" about J. Paul Getty who believed he was the reincarnation of the Roman Emperor Hadrian from the 2nd century.  which got me thinking about how I could have gone through 18 uses of force and spent 7 extra years in prison just because God said don't shave.  

Keywords
religious persecutionprison storiesbiblical calculations

