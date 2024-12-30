BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conséquentialisme avec Derek Bartolacelli ((In French)) On Fred Gingras' LIBERcast ep126
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
2 views • 4 months ago

Oui les amis, voici le podcast Francophone! ça fait 10 vidéos j'ai fait avec Fred cette année.. Dans cette emission on parle de la loi naturelle, les cause & effets and conséquentialisme.. Comment on peut realiser un monde mieux si on et trop occupé avec les effets et touche pas trop les causes?


Fred Gingras is a fellow truth seeker/speaker and true freedom advocate from Quebec, Canada. you can find him @thelibercast9098


He's also on the ongreatworknetwork.com


https://odysee.com/@TheLIBERcast:c


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AL3D0LM7od6VKbuWSus0g


https://www.facebook.com/groups/996345857916308/


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thelibercast/


PEACE

natural lawfrenchlibercast
