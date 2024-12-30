Conséquentialisme avec Derek Bartolacelli ((In French)) On Fred Gingras' LIBERcast ep126

Oui les amis, voici le podcast Francophone! ça fait 10 vidéos j'ai fait avec Fred cette année.. Dans cette emission on parle de la loi naturelle, les cause & effets and conséquentialisme.. Comment on peut realiser un monde mieux si on et trop occupé avec les effets et touche pas trop les causes?





Fred Gingras is a fellow truth seeker/speaker and true freedom advocate from Quebec, Canada. you can find him @thelibercast9098





He's also on the ongreatworknetwork.com





https://odysee.com/@TheLIBERcast:c





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AL3D0LM7od6VKbuWSus0g





https://www.facebook.com/groups/996345857916308/





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thelibercast/





PEACE