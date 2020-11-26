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Sneeky Pete Classic 2015 Disc Golf Tournament Final Round
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2 views • November 26, 2020
Watch this Sublime Flight coverage of the final round of the 2015 Sneeky Pete disc golf tournament. This PDGA event by Spike Hyzer took place in Burlington, North Carolina on September 27th. The last two rounds were played on the hybrid course at the Shamrock Golf Club. The lead card disc golfers are: Barry Schultz, Alex Wells, Lance Brown and Nathan Hodges. There are many birdies and one near ace. The song is "Cherubs" (Instrumental Version) by Josh Woodward. Listen to more of Josh's music at JoshWoodward.com. Check out SublimeFlight.com and Facebook.com/SublimeFlight.
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Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
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Ethereum:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Dash:
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Z Cash:
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EOS:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
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