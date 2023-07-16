Create New Account
And We Know 7.15.2023 A Week to Remember! Tucker destroys RINOs, Roseanne on FIRE! PRAY!
LT of And We Know


July 15, 2023


This week has been amazing. We have discovered more about the elite trying to dissuade folks from seeing a film, Tucker has destroyed the RINOS, Roseanne is exposing the evil Hollywood scene and we know how they are trying to control our money. Stand By.


Jim Caviezel responds to a tweet saying his days are numbered because the CIA will go after him. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/27558


President Trump on Tim Ballard and Sound of Freedom: https://t.me/SpyGateDown/27559


Abandoned Ukrainian soldier found by Russian forces tells his story. https://t.me/DiedSuddenlyNewsOriginal/156349


Roseanne on Pizzagate, John Podesta, James Alefantis, and Comet Ping Pong. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16275


This is the second time I've seen a public person provide a distinction between Q and anons. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16279


Harris says the quiet part out loud: "When we…reduce population…” https://t.me/RatchetTruth/66404


Tim Scott literally wont answer Tucker's question about cluster munitions https://t.me/TruthHammer/10579


Sandra & Family get Baptized in Hudson, IL! 7.8.23 - UNSTOPPABLE! Remnant Revolution Tour

https://rumble.com/v2z5c7q-sandra-and-family-get-baptized-in-hudson-il-7.8.23-unstoppable-remnant-revo.html

