Welcome To Proverbs Club.Unlike Mockers, The Wise Seek Peace.
Proverbs 29:8 (NIV).
8) Mockers stir up a city,
but the wise turn away anger.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Skeptics intentionally foment anger.
The Wise consistently seek civility.
https://pc1.tiny.us/26vzs98f
#mockers #stirup #city #wise #turnaway #anger
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.