The defeat of the armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region
Destroyed tanks, M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA combat vehicles and fleeing Ukrainians are present.
The main damage to the attackers was caused by anti-tank missiles, including aircraft-based ones.
Several new shots of the defeat of the armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Rabotino area of the Zaporozhye region from @ZA_FROHT
Mirrored - Dcember1991
