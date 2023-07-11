Create New Account
A New Offensive From Orekhove Direction Crushed Again - Destroyed Bradleys Galore
Published Yesterday

The defeat of the armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region

Destroyed tanks, M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA combat vehicles and fleeing Ukrainians are present.

The main damage to the attackers was caused by anti-tank missiles, including aircraft-based ones.

Several new shots of the defeat of the armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Rabotino area of the Zaporozhye region from @ZA_FROHT

Mirrored - Dcember1991

Keywords
zaporozhye regionm2a2 bradley ods-sarabotino

