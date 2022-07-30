Biden's Clown World #6: Headlines - July 23, 2022

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'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes using headlines as short reminders of the current status of the nation.
The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'.
Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.
Headlines grabbed from articles from July 23 and prior recent dates, 2022. Music: Mozart Piano Sonata no. 16 'Facile', K. 545, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#6 video's memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com/; Front cover image: https://www.wallpaperflare.com/action-apocalyptic-city-film-movie-sci-fi-terminator-wallpaper-qymek
Links to all headlines:
https://freewestmedia.com/2022/07/23/biden-the-most-unpopular-president-ever/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/washington-secrets/zogby-base-abandons-biden-terrible-numbers
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/hunter-bidens-payments-joe-biden-escorts-laptop
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/maxine-waters-pays-daughter-16500-campaign-funds-1-2m-payments
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/hochul-administration-pays-637m-business-owned-donor-family
https://www.npr.org/2022/07/20/1112414884/corruption-concerns-involving-ukraine-are-revived-as-the-war-with-russia-drags-o
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2022/07/21/here_are_the_senior_biden_officials_entangled_in_durhams_criminal_russiagate_probe_843308.html
https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/20/watchdog-files-complaint-after-wealthy-interior-secretary-haaland-reported-zero-assets-on-her-financial-disclosures/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/offer-large-sums-public-money-law-professor-calls-congress-buyout-conservative-justices
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/pelosis-husband-buys-computer-chip-stocks-vote-give-billions-subsidies-chip-companies/
https://freebeacon.com/democrats/wolf-of-washington-pelosi-is-poised-to-score-big-from-semiconductor-bill/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/faucis-retirement-pension-will-exceed-president-bidens-salary
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/fauci-admits-covid-19-vaccines-dont-protect-infection-overly-video/
https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/republicans-investigate-biden-admin-for-selling-china-oil-from-us-reserves/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/22/nancy-pelosi-blames-putin-corporate-greed-high-prices/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/biden-energy-secretary-cheers-record-gas-prices-destruction-us-middle-class-witnessing-beginning-one-significant-events-human-history/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-adviser-delta-omicron-variants-and-putin-blame-economy
https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-inflation-problem-just-got-lot-worse-1723882
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/21/jobless-claims-rise-again-in-another-sign-that-labor-market-is-cooling.html
https://www.foxnews.com/media/media-white-supremacy-far-right-extremism-hispanic-black-americans
https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/22/newsguard-downgrades-fox-news-while-rating-hunter-biden-story-censors-with-perfect-credibility/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/22/lee-zeldin-campaign-why-crime-is-on-the-rise/
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2022/07/22/viewership-espns-woke-espy-awards-down-34-2019/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/kamala-harris-delivers-word-salad-national-urban-league-conference-biden-isolates-white-house-video/