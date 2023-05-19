@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA TOWN HALL: Governance – Be A Leader In Your Community
Dr.SHIVA TOWN HALL: Governance – Be A Leader In Your Community | Click to Continue: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-town-hall-governance-be-a-leader-in-your-community/
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, talks about how to build a decentralized bottoms-up movement of working people coming together to create the infrastructure we need to achieve Truth Freedom Health®, starting with you becoming a catalyst for inspiring others.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
⋯ ∇∆
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.