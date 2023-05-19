@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA TOWN HALL: Governance – Be A Leader In Your Community





Dr.SHIVA TOWN HALL: Governance – Be A Leader In Your Community | Click to Continue: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-town-hall-governance-be-a-leader-in-your-community/





In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, talks about how to build a decentralized bottoms-up movement of working people coming together to create the infrastructure we need to achieve Truth Freedom Health®, starting with you becoming a catalyst for inspiring others.





Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

⋯ ∇∆