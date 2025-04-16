Trade Imbalances and Currency Export

The U.S. trades debt for goods—China ships iPhones, we ship Treasuries. Is that fair, or are we the ones getting the sweet deal? Trump slammed trade gaps with tariffs, but was it a fix or a trigger for bigger shifts?





With China stockpiling "dead dollars" and risking social unrest over stagnant wealth, could trade wars actually fuel revolution? Dive into the high-stakes game of currency exports, tariffs, and economic dominance.





#TradeWars #DollarDominance #ChinaUS #EconomicWarfare #DebtForGoods #GlobalShift





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport