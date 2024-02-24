Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Pierre Kory: Humanitarian Catastrophe of Excess Deaths and Spike Protein Shedding
channel image
The New American
2319 Subscribers
377 views
Published Yesterday

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Pierre Kory discusses two pressing concerns related to Covid vaccinations: spike protein shedding and an unprecedented scale of excess deaths among young, predominantly white-collar Americans.


To learn more about Dr. Pierre Kory and his work, please visit the Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), https://covid19criticalcare.com, and The Leading Edge Clinic https://drpierrekory.com.


Please follow Dr. Kory on Substack, https://substack.com/@pierrekory, and X (Twitter), https://x.com/PierreKory?s=20.


His book, War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic is available here:

https://www.amazon.com/War-Ivermectin-Medicine-Millions-Pandemic/dp/151077386X


Video Sources:

1. CDC.gov - Vaccine Shedding

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html


2. FDA.gov - Vaccine Shedding

https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/design-and-analysis-shedding-studies-virus-or-bacteria-based-gene-therapy-and-oncolytic-products


3. TheHill.com - Dr. Pierre Kory’s Op-Ed

 https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/4354004-this-is-bigger-than-covid-why-are-so-many-americans-dying-early/


4. USAToday.com - Dr. Pierre Kory’s Op-Ed

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2023/08/11/more-americans-dying-than-before-pandemic-covid-deaths/70542423007/


5. Newsweek - Dr. Pierre Kory’s Op-Ed

https://www.newsweek.com/why-are-death-disability-rising-among-young-americans-opinion-1837006


The New American magazine is covering CPAC and the International Crisis Summit in Washington, D.C. on February 21-24. For more content, please visit: https://thenewamerican.com/tag/cpac/

Keywords
vaccinesheddingcpac

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket