Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kerry Cassidy says we are at War, and Juan O Savin - JFK Jr, says that there will be an EBS going live on Oct 29th. Great news - I am ready Freddy. Let's Roll
209 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago |

I love listening to Kerry and David and Penny.  They get lots of good intel which they are passing along to us Deplorables.  Can you even imagine what it is going to be like when the EBS hits and our Military are out in the streets shooting all the criminals. Remember Trumps order: shoot to kill.  Don't waste time with trials,  scum bag attorneys, prison sentences.  Just shoot them deal.  Bye Bye Assholes.  Too bad you chose to be a Libtard and a  Traitor . 

Keywords
kerryupdatecassidy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket