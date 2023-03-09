The Lindell Report - March 8th 2023
- Eric Voter Roll System and George Soros
- J6 Footage Proves Set up by Feds
- Wisconsin Locked into ERIC Voting System by Statue?
- Feds Used J6 to Cover-Up Election Coup d'état
- U.S. Defense Secretary Visits Iraq and Why it Matters
- Jim Jordan Exposes Financial Motive Behind Covid Coverup
- Maricopa County Republicans Demand Investigation Into AZ Election and Money Laundering Scheme
- How AZ Judge is Using Sanctions to Stop Citizens From Questioning Election Results
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
