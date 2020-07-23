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[VOSTFR] Trump «Leur objectif est de mettre fin à l'Amérique» Mont Rushmore
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35 views • July 23, 2020
Discours du président Donald Trump le 4 juillet 2020 au Mont Rushmore Sous-titré en Français
Music credits :
Music: Epic Motivation - AShamaluevMusic.
Music Link: https://youtu.be/FM57HsyMMnc
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Me soutenir sur Paypal si vous le souhaitez http://urlz.fr/dr03
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#Trump #MontRushmore
Music credits :
Music: Epic Motivation - AShamaluevMusic.
Music Link: https://youtu.be/FM57HsyMMnc
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
http://www.youtube.com/c/Miniver1984
https://twitter.com/Mini__true
https://www.facebook.com/Miniver1984
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jglJkdpA5MlO/
Me soutenir sur Paypal si vous le souhaitez http://urlz.fr/dr03
Ou sur Tipeee https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
#Trump #MontRushmore
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