YURI DAILY - State of the Fronts of the Ukrainian War - as of 1800 CEST, September 9, 2022

YURI DAILY - State of the Fronts as of 1800 CEST, September 9, 2022

This is from last night and things have changed.

The following was posted with this video. Then I added what was posted that Yuri would not have a video for today, 09/10/22. - Comment from that channel where this video was found. If you want to read here it is.The following was found with this video, for 090922.



--

DAILY Fresh reserves, rushed in by land and air, stabilized the front, and the situation looks much better than yesterday. No radical change of the situation yet, but there are some prerequisites for it now. The Russians seem to be able to amass troops faster than their opponents, and continue to enjoy a total control of the air as well as artillery superiority. That, given the right circumstances, may lead to the repetition of Davidov Brod scenario on a much larger scale, a military disaster for Zelensky regime.

Danger still looms from the south of Izyum, where a Ukrainian attack group will probably attack this night in an obvious move.

The battles in Balakleya-Kupyansk-Izyum triangle, however, will be long and hard, and no quick magical victories should be expected. State of the fronts as of 18:00 CEST September 9, 2022.

--

Yuri won’t be making his video briefing today: he explained his position and recent developments in the text form, and is too tired to record the video. We’ll modestly translate his obsevations for you in the next post. Let’s be patient, keep our heads cold, and wait for the moods to calm down, and the fog of war to dissipate.

Here we give you quite bitter and sarcastic comment of Yury Podolyaka:

It turns out that it was not a defeat at Kharkov, but a "cunning plan”?

“The official statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the situation in the Kharkiv direction: “In order to achieve the objectives of the SMO, it was decided to regroup troops in the areas of Balakleya and Izyum to increase efforts in the Donetsk direction. Within three days, an operation was carried out to redeploy the Izyum-Balakleya group of troops to the territory of the DPR.

A number of distracting and demonstration events were held with the designation of the actual actions of the troops. In order to prevent damage to the troops of the Russian Federation, powerful air, artillery and missile strikes were inflicted on the enemy.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed more than two thousand Ukrainian and foreign fighters, as well as over 100 armored vehicles and artillery pieces in three days.

-

#YURI comment. Smart people told me yesterday, Yur, that you are spreading panic, this is not a defeat, this is all a very cunning plan. And I didn't believe, and in vain.

That is, if I understand what has been said correctly, and I can't HELP BUT BELIEVE the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, right? It turns out that everything that happened from September 7 to September 10 was just a very cunning plan to withdraw the Russian army from Balakleya, Izyum and Kupyansk. It is a pity that hundreds of thousands of people who trusted us were not informed about this plan, and the Kharkov Administration, apparently was also not privy to the details of this plan, and therefore it had to escape last night from Kupyansk, as they say “with only pants they wore”, and the Russian army, as I understand it, in full accordance with the plan, left a large amount of fuel and munitions, which is now taken over (as I should understand) in accordance with the same plan, the APU uses for its intended purpose against us”.

Did I miss anything? Did I understand everything correctly in Konashenkov's message?

But in 1942, the Sovinformburo was more honest (from June 25, 1942): "June 25, in the Kharkov direction, our troops fought the advancing enemy troops. After hard fighting, our units left Kupyansk."

PS By the way, if I were the MoD of the Russia, I would have already started preparing a speech for Gen. Konashenkov about the plan of the abandonment of the north-eastern parts of the Kharkov region (it will have to be done soon).

PP.S. And the residents of Kherson asked me very much that when the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation begins to put into effect a plan for the planned withdrawal of its troops from Kherson to Donbass (naturally "to achieve its goals"), let the Ministry of Defense take the trouble of warning them about it, well, at least a couple of days in advance. That's all I can say about the official statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation regarding the situation in the Kharkov direction.