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Avvistamento Ufo - Incontro ravvicinato - Canada - 31 10 2020 sub ITA
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74 views • November 27, 2020
Questo video è STRAORDINARIO
L'incontro ravvicinato è stato ripreso direttamente da Bruce a Montreal, Canada il 31 ottobre 2020.
Fonte video originale del video in inglese, canale youtube:
Bruce sees All
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Il titolo del suo canale in italiano è: "Bruce vede tutto"...beh Bruce...anche "loro" ti vedono : )
Bellissimo...Grazie...
A vostro discernimento
This video is AMAZING.
The close encounter was filmed directly by Bruce in Montreal, Canada on October 31, 2020.
Original video source of the video in English, youtube channel:
Bruce sees All
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
The title of his channel is: "Bruce sees everything"...well Bruce...even "they" see you : )
Beautiful... Thank you...
To your discernment
L'incontro ravvicinato è stato ripreso direttamente da Bruce a Montreal, Canada il 31 ottobre 2020.
Fonte video originale del video in inglese, canale youtube:
Bruce sees All
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Il titolo del suo canale in italiano è: "Bruce vede tutto"...beh Bruce...anche "loro" ti vedono : )
Bellissimo...Grazie...
A vostro discernimento
This video is AMAZING.
The close encounter was filmed directly by Bruce in Montreal, Canada on October 31, 2020.
Original video source of the video in English, youtube channel:
Bruce sees All
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
The title of his channel is: "Bruce sees everything"...well Bruce...even "they" see you : )
Beautiful... Thank you...
To your discernment
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