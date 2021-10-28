Radical Truth #38 - Islamic Fascism - Part 1

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Fascism did not begin in 20th-century Europe. In fact, fascist roots are found in 7th-century Islam. How has Islam influenced fascist, socialist, and communist movements? Let’s talk about Islamic history, ‘heretics’ and reformers, jihad, and Hitler.
Resources mentioned in this episode:
Book: “Islamic Fascism” https://amzn.to/3dNeRLy
Book: “An American Women Living in Egypt: Life During an Islamic Takeover” https://amzn.to/2QWU8eX
Book: “Hitler’s Religion: The Twisted Beliefs that Drove the Third Reich” https://amzn.to/3xlecbO
Book: “Al-Yahud: Eternal Islamic Enmity & The Jews” https://amzn.to/3nfLFjf
Video: “The Muslim Brotherhood: Origin, Identity, and Agenda” https://www.bitchute.com/video/u5XdQnw2EnoC/
Video: “Lights Out: When Islam Rules America” https://www.bitchute.com/video/mYh8hN2e6lj4/
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
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