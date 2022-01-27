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Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Doggies
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259 views • January 27, 2022
On today’s edition of TruNews, Rick talks about the latest revelations regarding the late Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy. A&E Television released the first segment of a 10-part documentary series on Monday titled Secrets of Playboy.
The A&E series contains shocking information from former Playboy bunnies about the real Hugh Hefner, including horror stories of abuse and bestiality. The information is disturbing.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/27/22.
The A&E series contains shocking information from former Playboy bunnies about the real Hugh Hefner, including horror stories of abuse and bestiality. The information is disturbing.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/27/22.
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