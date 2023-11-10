Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
15 Retail Stores Are Getting Wiped Out Right Now
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
182 Subscribers
115 views
Published Yesterday

In the face of rising inflation and stringent credit conditions, many well-known retailers in the United States are reevaluating their physical presence to align with evolving economic realities. Escalating real estate expenses, augmented labor costs, and heightened operational expenditures have stirred apprehension among even the most successful stores chains regarding their financial stability in 2024. Concurrently, a substantial transition towards online shopping is rapidly transforming the American retail landscape, resulting in a rapid and unsettling closure of traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Keywords
nwoonline salesgreat resetbrick and mortarcontrolled demolition of economyglobalist crime syndicatestores going downnew world order unfolding

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket