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OAN Reports the Covid is RARELY the sole cause of death
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29 views • December 10, 2020
Using the CDC's own published numbers that are available to the public, Coronavirus is RARELY the sole cause of death. Why are they (they meaning worldwide public health departments) telling the public the full story? This is a multi-headed monster and the truth is coming out more day by day.
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