THE ANTISEMITISM BILL IS AS FRAUDULENT AS THE PLANDEMIC (SHARE)
High Hopes
3189 Subscribers
149 views
Published 19 hours ago

Remarque88


May 7, 2024


THE GLOBALIST "GO TO" ENSLAVEMENT RUSE IS TOOTHLESS B.S.

U.S. CONGRESS BILL H.R. 6090 - https://www.congress.gov/118/bills/hr6090/BILLS-118hr6090ih.pdf

Working definition of antisemitism (US BILL HR6090 reference source) - https://holocaustremembrance.com/resources/working-definition-antisemitism

OREN SCHWEITZER - https://jacobin.com/2024/05/antisemitism-bill-bund-jewish-history

Joseph Stalin and antisemitism -

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Stalin_and_antisemitism

NPR Story - https://www.npr.org/2024/05/02/1247374244/house-passes-bill-aimed-to-combat-antisemitism-amid-college-unrest

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/6go509eiKKDG/

Keywords
israeljewishcongressantisemitismbillfraudulentplandemicremarque88hr 6090

