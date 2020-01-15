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The Truth Factor: Corporation, Constitution and Executive orders to in act those UN DDR and then some!
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24 views • January 15, 2020
In here lies the stone cold truth about the corporation that runs the United States if we do not listen to our founding fathers we to will become just another statistic like Venezuela keep ignoring the warnings but this watchman is sounding the alarm!
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