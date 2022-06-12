Babylon is fallen: the false prophet

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channels are SDCMedia and SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES





In Revelation 16:13, we read the following about the false prophet, And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet.





Just as the beast is not a literal beast but a symbol for the antichrist pope, the false prophet is a symbol for apostate Protestant preachers who do not teach the law of God. They preach smooth sounding false gospels to make their followers happy. They are led by satan by hating the law of God, His holy and eternal ten commandments of God which define His love (Exodus 20:3-17; 1 John 5:3). They say that God’s law is done away with, when in fact, Revelation 14:12 and Revelation 22:14 tell us that the commandments are God are eternal.





This points to them as ministers of satan in 2 Corinthians 11:13-15.





Isaiah 8:20 says, To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them. Since they don’t preach the law of God, there is no light in today’s Protestant preachers.





1 Timothy 4:1-2 says the following about the false prophet: Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron.





The Most High calls us to get out of Babylon (Revelation 18:4-5). Get out of these false Protestant church which are fallen (Revelation 14:8) and are leading the masses to their eternal death.





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For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].