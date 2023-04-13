Sheila Matthews (Cousin of James Comey) Exposes FBI & the "Pharmacy State" | 2A For Today!

In this episode of 2A For Today, we interview Sheila Matthews, founder of Ablechild.org, a national parent’s rights organization dedicated to protecting full informed consent and the championing the right to refuse psychiatric services.





Sheila exposes the FBI covering up corruption, marginalizing the psychiatric drug use of mass shooters, and the subsequent sealing of the mass shooters' mental health and toxicology report.





"Former FBI director James Comey was in charge of finding what — and who — led up to some renowned, rather horrific mass shootings, which included Sandy Hook (2012), San Bernardino (2015), and Las Vegas (2017). Comey was dismissed after four years by President Trump.





The shooting at Sandy Hook has been widely used as a prime example of the damage that most outlets and politicians tout as "gun violence." A November 2013 report issued by the Connecticut State Attorney's Office concluded that Adam Lanza acted alone and planned his actions but provided no indication why he did so, or why he targeted the school. A report issued by the Office of the Child Advocate in November 2014 said that Lanza had Asperger's syndrome and as a teenager had depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder but concluded that these conditions had "neither caused nor led to his murderous acts."





The FBI curiously made no headway into that, either. The FBI's gaping investigation holes include 1) a failure to investigate the ties to the treating psychiatrist of Adam Lanza and 2) the internal corruption of the Newtown Police Department with Operation Juice Box. In a nutshell, Operation Juice Box involved selling long guns and drugs, from China, directly from the Newtown police station in Connecticut.





It is important to note that although Comey was not director at that time, he certainly had the ability to, at the very least, disclose to the public his investigative findings into the corruption plaguing the Newtown Police Department prior to and in the aftermath of the mass shooting."