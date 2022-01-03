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The Patriots Cannabis Co is pleased to present a short snipit of our Corporate Office in Medellin, Colombia. Jimmy Buffet music played during video. Let's Go Brandon !
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11 views • January 03, 2022
Featuring Jimmy Buffet music during this video. We love listening to Jimmy Buffet. I saw him live in Irvine, California a few years ago. I will never forget that. In addition, Jeffrey and I drove from NEWPORT BEACH to Mulege, in Baja Sur. We listened to Jimmy Buffet tapes the whole way down. At the end, he could sing and remember the words on all the songs. I could not believe it. He is very smart. We live together here at our Nature Lodge. He is our Grow Master for our cannabis business and our chef. I do the marketing for our two businesses including our bed and breakfast: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.
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