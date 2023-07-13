STAY OUT OF THE WATER! Large Shark Attacks Seal Near Nantucket Island amid Swim Ban

Breitbart
July 13, 2023
A large shark was spotted attacking a seal near the beach on Nantucket Island. Swimming in the area has been banned recently after a string of shark sightings and seal attacks were reported.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/YEEKaFmx-4Y/
