STAY OUT OF THE WATER! Large Shark Attacks Seal Near Nantucket Island amid Swim Ban
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Breitbart


July 13, 2023


A large shark was spotted attacking a seal near the beach on Nantucket Island. Swimming in the area has been banned recently after a string of shark sightings and seal attacks were reported.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/YEEKaFmx-4Y/

breitbartsealsharknantucket islandswim ban

