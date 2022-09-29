Advice From Friends Versus Others - Proverbs 27:6

Welcome To Proverbs Club.Advice From Friends Versus Frenemies.
Proverbs 27:6 (NIV).
6 Wounds from a friend can be trusted,
but an enemy multiplies kisses.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Criticism from a friend is valuable.
Beware of compliments from frenemies.
