Advice From Friends Versus Others - Proverbs 27:6

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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Advice From Friends Versus Frenemies.
Proverbs 27:6 (NIV).
6 Wounds from a friend can be trusted,
but an enemy multiplies kisses.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Criticism from a friend is valuable.
Beware of compliments from frenemies.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2j3asvwc
#wounds #friend #trusted #enemy #multiplies #kisses