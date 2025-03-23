Prophetic Signs, Patterns & Trends 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The next few weeks will be very busy with signs. 3.14.25 Purim Blood Moon Eclipse 3.20.25 Spring Equinox (Satan) 3.26.25 Zadok Wed Nisan 1 New Year 3.28.25 Satan’s Day Kansas 3.29.25 Partial Solar Eclipse 3.30.25 New Moon Sighted Nisan 1 4.8.25 Heather’s Rapture 4.12.25 Calculated Passover 4.13.25 Observed Passover Full Moon 4.20.25 Easter Sunday All the metrics (150) we analyze are crashing fast worldwide as the signs explode. Let's examine the signs together. Will this be the year that starts the final seven years of this age?